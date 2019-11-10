Sunday Morning Weather

First, temperatures may drop near or below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning, generally along and north of a line from Blountsville to Pickensville followed by a widespread and significant freeze which is possible for all of Central Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Lows are forecast to range from 17 degrees in the north to 28 in the southeast an arctic cold front moves into Central Alabama. Temperatures will be nearly steady cold temperatures during the day and behind the front breezy conditions with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph spread across the region. Wind Chill Readings will be in The Thirties during the day but the moisture and rain from Tuesday will move out ahead of the front so no wintry precipitation is expected.