Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures may drop below freezing for a few hours along and north of a line from Fayette to Gadsden through 7 am this morning. South of that line frost is likely across a large part of Central Alabama but sunshine will warm us to afternoon temperatures at or a degree or two above 65 this afternoon. Then the big chill arrives by mid-week.
First, temperatures may drop near or below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning, generally along and north of a line from Blountsville to Pickensville followed by a widespread and significant freeze which is possible for all of Central Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Lows are forecast to range from 17 degrees in the north to 28 in the southeast an arctic cold front moves into Central Alabama. Temperatures will be nearly steady cold temperatures during the day and behind the front breezy conditions with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph spread across the region. Wind Chill Readings will be in The Thirties during the day but the moisture and rain from Tuesday will move out ahead of the front so no wintry precipitation is expected.
Temperatures begin to moderate Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as warm air flows back into the area ahead of an advancing low pressure system. The moisture return will be limited, however, and only a few showers should be noted, primarily in South Alabama Thursday and Thursday night. These rain areas will be associated with a developing low over the Gulf. As the system rotates through the Southeast dry air will return Friday with mostly sunny conditions for the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend.
