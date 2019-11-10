Battle ensues in Tuscaloosa but LSU comes out on top

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama took on the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny in Tuscaloosa for the Tide’s first real test of the season.
If the Tide had rolled through the season up until now, the LSU offense stole the show and the momentum.
Saturday was Tua Tagovailoa’s first start since suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago against Tennessee. And as much as Bama fans would hate to admit it, their quarterback struggled to settle back into play.
Tua fumble on the opening drive. The turnover gave LSU their first possession of the game and the Tigers put it away with a smooth drive, consisting of 3 plays that crumbled the Alabama man to man coverage. Two passes straight down the middle and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase set LSU up for a lead over Alabama early.
None of this ball game was particularly clean for Alabama. But the first half lacked any poise at all. Penalties, turnovers, dropped passes, a botched snap; all and all it was a lack of rhythm and synchrony.
The Tigers on the other hand were a well oiled machine. Joe Burrow finished with a perfect first quarter; 7 for 7 100 yards. Well executed and accurate the LSU QB delivered pass after pass and one play after another LSU receivers found extra yards after the catch.
But make no mistake about it, the Alabama defense put their heart on the line. And while it might be hard to imagine a situation where a 20 point deficit at the half is considered “contained”, it would have been much, much worse if not for the Bama defensive efforts.
Bama saw a few explosive moments in the first half, like Jaylen Waddle’s 77-yard punt return for a touchdown and a sailing 64-yard pass to Devonte Smith.
With limited offensive success, the Tigers had Alabama 33-13 at the half.
But if there was ever a Space-Jam locker room pep talk, it happened Saturday night in the Alabama locker room.
The Bama offense exploded in the second half, attempting to make up for lost time. A herculean effort at the pace of an olympic sprinter
Najee Harris racked up 146 yards and the Tide rolled through to find themselves neck and neck with LSU. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished with 4 touchdown passes over Joe Burrow’s 3, and the Tide racked up 418 passing yards to LSU’s 393. But in the end it wasn’t enough.
The LSU Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa Saturday 46-41.
