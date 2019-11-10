High speed chase ends in wreck on Bessemer Road, 4 people injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A high speed chase led to a major wreck, injuring four people in west Birmingham on Saturday night.
The wreck happened around 10 p.m. near Bessemer Road and Avenue W.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies featured on the show “Live PD” tried to stop a man who had warrants for theft and drugs.
The man sped away, ultimately causing a crash involving multiple cars.
Four people were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries.
Authorities continue to investigate.
