Sideline Game of the Week: Clay-Chalkville shuts out Helena 17-0 to advance to 2nd round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clay-Chalkville shut out Helena 17-0 Friday night in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
After a scoreless first half, Clay-Chalkville got on the board first in the third quarter after a 10-yard run from quarterback Damione Ward. Ward rushed for his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter from a few yards out. The Cougars put icing on the cake with a field goal late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Huskies 17-0.
Clay-Chalkville improves to 9-2 on the season and advances to the second round of the playoffs. Helena’s season ended Friday night at 9-2.
“I’m proud of our kids to be in this position. but we’ll just come back and get ready to battle for next year,” said Helena head coach Richie Busby.
Clay-Chalkville will face Athens in the second round next Friday.
