Saturday Morning Weather

Another shot of cold air will invade The Southeast by Tuesday morning and as the associated cold front moves in preceded by a slight chance for rain prior to the cold air’s arrival although a brief wintry mix is still possible in extreme Northwest Alabama Tuesday morning. The precipitation will likely come in the form of light sleet but a few snow flurries are possible but chances for any significant wintry precipitation are unlikely as the moisture looks to move out before the sub-freezing air arrives.