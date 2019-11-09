Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 8 am this morning. Temperatures will fall into the 28-32 degree range across Central Alabama. These conditions will kill drops and other to 32 expected sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Temperatures may drop near or below freezing Monday night and into Tuesday morning, generally along and north of a line from Blountsville to Pickensville.
A widespread and significant freeze is possible for all of Central Alabama Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
For today, however, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming to near 60 this afternoon. The cool, northwesterly winds will continue through the remainder of the weekend with highs Sunday afternoon even a degree or two warmer. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the lack of cloud grown will begin to weaken although the air mass will remain dry.
We can expect patches of frost again tonight but temperatures will be above the Freeze Warning criteria. Still, a few areas in the sheltered valleys could fall to near or just below freezing again overnight.
Another shot of cold air will invade The Southeast by Tuesday morning and as the associated cold front moves in preceded by a slight chance for rain prior to the cold air’s arrival although a brief wintry mix is still possible in extreme Northwest Alabama Tuesday morning. The precipitation will likely come in the form of light sleet but a few snow flurries are possible but chances for any significant wintry precipitation are unlikely as the moisture looks to move out before the sub-freezing air arrives.
Still, the aforementioned widespread, significant freeze is possible overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures approaching near record lows for the date. Temperatures could even fall below 20-degrees in a few locations. Afternoon highs will be limited to the 45-50 degree range across much of the area Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Bundle up, the Big Chill is upon us!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.