Preparing for the cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to plummet across Alabama over the next few days. So what do you need to do now, to get yourself and your home ready?
Home improvement experts recommend having your exterior pipes insulated. They even make heated insulation, that you can plug into an electrical outlet.
You also need to make sure your outside faucets are covered. A cover will only cost about $3, but it could save you thousands!
Make sure places like your attic and basement are properly insulated, as well as, doors and windows.
Now is the time to act.
“When you come in here and it’s already in the freezing temperatures, it’s too late. So you want to go ahead and be proactive, get it done, before the stuff sells out,” said Michelle Black with The Home Depot.
If you can’t get it repaired quickly, here are some alternatives.
A fireplace is a great source for warmth. However, it is recommended you have it inspected at least once a year.
Firefighters say space heaters are ok too, as long as you’re careful.
Keep them away from anything combustible, as well as, curtains and furniture that could catch on fire.
“Another tip is you don’t ever want to leave one unattended, even if you want to leave the room just for a few seconds, go upstairs, just go ahead and turn it off just to be safe,” said Battalion Chief Scott Ferrell, Vestavia Hills Fire Department.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 430 Americans die every year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
It’s a gas you can't see or smell. That’s part of the reason it’s so deadly.
Fire officials recommend having at least one carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home. (Same thing for smoke detectors!)
Humans can exhibit some symptoms of poisoning like headache, dizziness, and weakness just to name a few.
Of course, you might not notice them if you are asleep.
“The carbon monoxide is binding in your blood, and it’s taking place of the oxygen. So instead of oxygen getting all in your vital organs, it's carbon monoxide. So that’s why it’s so deadly,” said Ferrell.
Places like the Salvation Army opens its doors to anyone on nights when the temperatures drop into the mid 30’s or lower.
A spokesperson for the Birmingham Mayor’s Office says city officials are monitoring the weather. An announcement could come as early as Sunday about opening a warming station some time next week.
