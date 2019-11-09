Candidates file 2020 papers as Alabama qualifying window closes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican and Democratic parties have released the names of the candidates who have submitted their names for qualifying in the 2020 election.
For Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat, the candidates include:
REPUBLICANS
- Stanley Adair
- Bradley Byrne
- John H. Merrill
- Arnold Mooney
- Roy Moore
- Ruth Page Nelson
- Jeff Sessions
- Tommy Tuberville
DEMOCRATS
- Doug Jones (Incumbent)
For the state’s Second Congressional District seat being vacated by Republican Martha Roby, the candidates include:
REPUBLICANS
- Thomas W. Brown, Jr.
- Jeff Coleman
- Terri Hasdorff
- Troy King
- Barry Moore
- Bob Rogers
- Jessica Taylor
DEMOCRATS
- Nathan Mathis
For the state’s Third Congressional District seat being vacated by Republican Martha Roby, the candidates include:
REPUBLICANS
- Thomas Sick of D.C. Casson
- Mike Rogers (Incumbent)
DEMOCRATS
- Adia “Dr. Dia” Winfrey
Additionally, numerous candidates have filed to be on the ballot in Alabama to run for U.S. president. They include:
REPUBLICANS
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Donald J. Trump (Incumbent)
- Bill Weld
DEMOCRATS
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker
- Steve Bullock
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julian Castro
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Kamala Harris
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bernie Sanders
- Joe Sestak
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
You can find the full list of candidates who are seeking to qualify as a Republican or a Democrat on the party websites.
