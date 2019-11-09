Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation after man dies at home following bar altercation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found at home following an altercation at a bar early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street South around 6:45 p.m. on November 7 to perform a welfare check on 63-year-old Kim Paul Walker after co-workers notified police they were concerned about his well-being.
When police arrived at the residence, they found Walker unresponsive in his apartment.
Birmingham Fire & Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner were called to the scene where Walker was pronounced dead.
After an investigation, authorities say Walker was involved in an altercation around 2 a.m. early Thursday, November 7. At the time, police say he suffered a head injury while he was assisting co-workers in escorting unruly patrons from a bar.
No suspects are currently in custody. Police say if you have any information related to this case, please call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
