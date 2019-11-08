Thorsby FFA students place fourth at national competition

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - If there's anything you want to know about your chicken before it gets to your plate, these students from Thorsby High school can tell you.
They just got back after placing fourth in the Future Farmers of America National Competition in Indianapolis. In addition, two members, Rianna Green and Carson Littleton, received their FFA American Degree, which is the highest degree awarded by FFA combining community service and academic rigor.
They are the first female recipients from Chilton County. Advisor Brian Lucas says they begin in the 7th grade and keep community service and academic records.
In addition, the team won a free trip to the International Poultry and Processing Expo in Atlanta in January.
Lucas says it’s more than just poultry evaluation.
“It teaches more than just about chickens, but interpersonal skills and presentations and public speaking and critical thinking,” says Lucas. “They have to grade the carcass, identify the parts of the carcass, and more.”
Poultry team: McKinley Mims, Rylie Scarborough, Tori Mims, Rosa Hernandez
Meats team: Brooke Lewellen, Lana Prady, Haley Maddox
FFA American Degree Recipients: Rianna Green, Carson Littleton
Dairy Handling: Olivia Powers
