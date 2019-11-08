‘I would like to make a phone call.’ : Suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping in court, will be brought back to Auburn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WBRC/WALA) - The State Attorney’s office in Pensacola has confirmed 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed waived extradition today.
He will be extradited to Auburn.
Yazeed was wanted in connection to the disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard. He was captured in northwest Florida on Friday.
Court records released Friday confirm blood evidence was found in Aniah Blanchard’s Honda CRV.
The affidavit charging Ibraheem Yazeed states: Blood evidence discovered in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard.
The court record also states video evidence from a convenience store in Auburn placed both Aniah and Yazeed at the store during the same time. This was the last time she was seen. During the investigation a witness identified Yazeed as the man he observed forcing Aniah into a vehicle against her will. That witness said he saw them leave together.
Florida state attorney Bill Eddins said Yazeed appeared at the hearing Friday in his jail clothing and was responsive when he was addressed by the judge.
The only things he said was that “He did not want a lawyer”, that he “waived his right to extradition”, and that “he would like to make a phone call.”
Eddins did not know who he wanted to call.
Eddins said the hearing lasted about 15 minutes and that he was “pleased” they were able to find a judge to hear this case as soon as possible.
Thursday, November 7, authorities identified Yazeed as the man they believe kidnapped and hurt Aniah.
She was reporting missing in Auburn on October 24.
A $105,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
Yazeed was previously out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with a February case out of Montgomery.
