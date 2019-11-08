Questions about bond status for kidnapping suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns have been raised about how the man at the center of a kidnapping investigation was out on bond.
Auburn Police identified 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed as a suspect in connection to the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. They say Yazeed was in the convenience store where Blanchard was last seen October 23rd.
Yazeed has a lengthy and violent criminal history dating back ten years. But this isn’t the first time he’s been at the center of a kidnapping case.
“Yazeed is currently out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder from a previous case in another jurisdiction. He should be considered dangerous and potentially armed,” said Chief Paul Register, Auburn Police.
Police say back in February, Yazeed and three others held a man against his will and beat him at gunpoint in Montgomery.
Former Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Bill Veitch says Yazeed out on bond brings about questions.
“How did it happen that he’s back on the street? We don’t know. We just know he’s back on the street,” said Veitch.
Veitch says judges weigh bonds based on flight risk, what the suspect is accused of, and if the suspect has a criminal history. So, did the judge know Yazeed’s history before assigning bonds totaling $280,000 in his previous kidnapping case?
“All this information, was it presented to the court? Then you can criticize the court if you’d like to; or at least ask why,” said Veitch.
He says the big concern is making sure due diligence is done to maintain safety.
“My impression is like everyone else’s’ that’s going to listen to this. We don’t want people on the street that are known to be dangerous. We just don’t,” said Veitch.
A Montgomery judge has already revoked Yazeed’s bond and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
