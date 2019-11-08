North AL deputies help hitch-hiking veteran

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - North Alabama sheriff’s deputies are getting some social media praise after helping a Gulf War veteran earlier in the week.
On Wednesday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page the act of kindness that went gone viral.
A Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy came across a man walking down the road with an oxygen tank and learned he’s a disabled American veteran.
The veteran told the deputies he was trying to get from the Jasper area to Huntsville for a doctor appointment he could not miss.
The deputy escorted the Gulf War Veteran to the Cullman County line where a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy picked him up.
The deputy then transported him to the Morgan County Line where a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy took over and met a Madison County Sheriff Office Deputy in Huntsville who finished the trip and took the man to his appointment.
The veteran stayed overnight, and made the trip in reverse to help him get back home.
