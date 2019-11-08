New software helps law enforcement track sex offenders

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has reported a high number of sex offenders in the area.
Investigators say some of those sex offenders don’t register when they get out of jail, but now authorities have new software to track and help keep you and your family safe.
Investigators say the high number of sex offenders in Shelby County have been difficult to maintain. To date, there are well over 200 active sex offenders in the county. Of that number, 158 are on the public notification registry.
Shelby County law enforcement will use the software, called Offender Watch, to communicate with other law enforcement agencies to find out where offenders are who fail to register.
“One agency enters the sex offender’s information and they are using it to track that offender, or if the offender moves to another jurisdiction, the agencies can easily exchange that information without reinventing the wheel,” said Shelby County Sheriff Mark Bishop.
When an offender is released from jail, they are required to immediately fill out a form at the Sheriff’s office. If any of that information is incorrect or they shift locations, law enforcement is alerted and will track the offender down through the software.
“For us, we want information to be out there. Our website is a great place for that information for sex offenders or other information related to our warrants, our bookings at the jail,” Bishop said
A database of sex offenders can be found on ShelbySO.com. It also allows residents to see any information on sex offenders living in Shelby County.
