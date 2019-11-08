New charges against two suspects in a St. Clair County homicide investigation

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two men who are suspects in the ongoing homicide investigation of 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon in St. Clair County face new charges.
At a hearing Thursday afternoon 27-year-old James Dylon Stewart of Pell City and Michael Dale Iervolino of Odenville were charged with Theft of Property 1st and Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle.
They were both denied bond and their probations were revoked on previous charges.
A Moody police officer drove up on a wrecked vehicle at the Valero Truck Stop on Kelly Creek Road about 11:00 Tuesday night and found the body of 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon’s inside. He had been shot.
Sloan was the son of St. Clair County’s District Attorney.
“Nicholas was a good man. He was a good citizen of St. Clair County and a great serviceman for his country,” Chief Thomas Hunt, Moody Police Chief said.
Deputies said they are working diligently to follow the homicide investigation through to its conclusion.
