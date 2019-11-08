Man injured after being carjacked by group of 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was injured after being shot at during a carjacking Thursday night in a Birmingham neighborhood.
According to authorities, the victim was grazed by a bullet when five people he was giving a ride to proceeded to take his car. The suspects took off with the vehicle and the victim was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries,
It is believed the victim knew the suspects
This is a developing story.
