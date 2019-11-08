Heightened security and early street closures ahead of Alabama LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A visit from President Donald Trump Saturday means Alabama fans won’t get in and out of campus as quickly as they usually do.
“If you get here after 12 or 1 o’clock it’s going to be extremely difficult to get you in, to get you parked, get you over to the stadium and get you through the gates before the game starts,” according to Nick Frenz, Associate Director of Transportation at the University of Alabama.
He added, some streets will close early for safety and security reasons and to accommodate SEC Nation and ESPN Gameday broadcasting Saturday morning.
“The Quad is still going to be open for drop off from 7 to 10. But we are closing all the roads blocks at 8 in the morning. So it’s about three and a half hour earlier than normal. But with all the activity on the Quad we’re concerned about traffic backing up on University Boulevard,“ Frenz continued.
Frenz suggested people get in Tuscaloosa by 10am Saturday and find parking soon after. The gates to Bryant Denny Stadium are opening at 11:30 to give fans more time to get through security to get into the stadium.
According to a statement from the UA Athletics department, Fans should be prepared to remove all items from pockets and any pinned-on buttons or larger jewelry, similar to when passing through airport security, before entering. It is recommended that any non-essentials be left at home or in vehicles. Shoes and belts can remain on during screening. If one should set off the walkthrough metal detector, a wand will be used to the side.
Some items typically permitted in Bryant-Denny Stadium, such as empty cups, will not be allowed for the game thi Saturday. Other items prohibited from entering Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday include:
Aerosols
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Artificial noisemakers (bells, horns, whistles, cow bells, etc.)
Cameras with telephoto lenses over 6” long
Chair backs larger than a single seat (16” wide) or with zippers, pockets or compartments
Clear bags over 12” x 6” x 12”
Non-clear bags over 4 ½” x 6 ½”
Computers
Coolers
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Firearms
Glass, thermal or metal containers
Gun Parts, holsters, magazines, etc.
Knives
Laser pointers
Mace/pepper spray
Selfie sticks
Signs
Strollers
Supports for signs and placards
Toy guns
Umbrellas
Video recorders or camcorders
Weapons of any kind
Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard
