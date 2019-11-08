FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a dry and chilly weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! A cold front has moved through the state after giving us widespread showers Thursday evening. Most locations recorded rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch to a half inch yesterday. The higher totals occurred along and south of I-20 in parts of East Alabama. We are dealing with cloud cover, but you’ll notice it is significantly cooler compared to this time yesterday. Temperatures are in the 40s with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s. It is a little breezy this morning with winds out of the north-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Combination of cool temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel colder as you walk out the door. Make sure you grab a coat before you walk out of the door. The sky will end up being mostly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with highs only climbing into the lower 50s. Winds will continue out of the north at 10-15 mph during the afternoon hours.