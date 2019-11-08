FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a dry and chilly weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! A cold front has moved through the state after giving us widespread showers Thursday evening. Most locations recorded rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch to a half inch yesterday. The higher totals occurred along and south of I-20 in parts of East Alabama. We are dealing with cloud cover, but you’ll notice it is significantly cooler compared to this time yesterday. Temperatures are in the 40s with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s. It is a little breezy this morning with winds out of the north-northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Combination of cool temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel colder as you walk out the door. Make sure you grab a coat before you walk out of the door. The sky will end up being mostly cloudy to partly sunny this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with highs only climbing into the lower 50s. Winds will continue out of the north at 10-15 mph during the afternoon hours.
FRIDAY EVENING FORECAST: If you plan on attending a few high school games this evening, you will want to bundle up and wear layers. Winds should taper off tonight, but temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40s by 7pm. Clouds are expected to decrease tonight, which will allow the temperatures to drop. Temperatures will end up in the 30s with most locations dropping into the lower 30s Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for a good bit of Central Alabama Saturday morning. Make sure you protect vegetation and bring your pets inside.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST: Saturday is looking absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures climbing near 60°F. The weather should be great for the Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa as they take on the LSU Tigers at 2:30pm. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50s by halftime. We’ll likely see temperatures drop into the upper 40s by the end of the game.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Sunday will be another gorgeous fall afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures. We’ll likely start the day with temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday would be a great day to get some yard work done and to protect your pipes for the winter. Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive by early next week.
NEXT BIG THING: An arctic cold front will move into the Southeast Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible late Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will dramatically drop into the 30s Tuesday afternoon. Combination of gusty winds and cold temperatures will likely make it feel like it is in the 20s. Tuesday will feel more like a January day.
HARD FREEZE WEDNESDAY MORNING: Majority of our models are showing morning temperatures dipping into the low to mid 20s Wednesday morning. It will likely be a hard freeze for most of Central Alabama. We have the potential to also tie or break record low temperatures. Record low for Birmingham on November 13th is 22F set back in 1911. You will want to make sure you protect the pipes, plants, and bring your pets inside to stay warm.
