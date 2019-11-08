Etowah County Jail scanner can detect contraband in 4 seconds

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Stopping contraband before it gets in the jail.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is using the Intercept Scanner, a new state-of-the-art, full-body contraband detection system.
The scanner was installed November 6 in the jail’s booking area where inmates are first processed.
In addition to detecting metal like a standard scanner, the Intercept Scanner can find other types of contraband, like phones, illegal or prescription drugs.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton said, “We are appreciative to the County Commission for the funds provided and investment made into the intercept body scanner. This tool will enable us to significantly reduce contraband and reduce stress of booking operations.”
Sheriff Horton said the scanner not only improves safety for deputies and inmates, it saves money by making the search process far more efficient.
The sheriff said the scanner detects contraband internally and externally in only 4 seconds, compared to 15-20 minutes for a traditional strip search used by most jails.
