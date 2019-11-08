Centre man accused of setting fire to his home and a church

Centre man accused of setting fire to his home and a church
The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department jumped into action on Sunday night, October 27, around 11:00 p.m. (Source: CBS)
By WBRC Staff | November 7, 2019 at 6:59 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 6:59 PM

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Centre man is charged with setting a church and his home on fire.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Keith Garner is charged with first degree arson and second degree arson.​

Investigators said Garner set fire to his own home while someone was inside.​

Fortunately, the person was able to escape without injury.​

Garner is also charged with setting fire to Ebenezer United Methodist Church early Wednesday morning.​

According to Sheriff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office worked the cases together.​

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.