Centre man accused of setting fire to his home and a church

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Centre man is charged with setting a church and his home on fire.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Keith Garner is charged with first degree arson and second degree arson.
Investigators said Garner set fire to his own home while someone was inside.
Fortunately, the person was able to escape without injury.
Garner is also charged with setting fire to Ebenezer United Methodist Church early Wednesday morning.
According to Sheriff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the State Fire Marshal’s Office worked the cases together.
