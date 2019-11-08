11 agencies actively searching for Aniah Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday is day 15 of the search for missing Lee County college student Aniah Blanchard.
Law enforcement from 11 agencies are actively searching for Blanchard, 19, on foot with K-9 units and from the air with hopes of bringing her home.
Authorities have been focusing their search efforts in Auburn, Montgomery and the area in between. The cities are about 50 miles apart and connected by Interstate 85.
This week, Texas Equusearch - one of the largest and most successful search groups in the country - joined the effort.
Late Thursday night, a suspect wanted in connection with the case was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida. Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, was wanted on a first-degree kidnapping charge.
Police said evidence shows Yazeed was involved in “taking Aniah against her will.”
Additional arrests and charges are anticipated.
Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. Auburn police said she spoke with friend late the night before, and she was seen on surveillance video inside a convenience store in Auburn around 11:30 that night.
Police said Yazeed was captured on surveillance video inside the same store.
Blanchard’s Honda CR-V was found Friday, Oct. 25 at a Montgomery apartment complex not far from Atlanta Highway. It had damage along its passenger side. On Oct. 31, police confirmed evidence found inside the vehicle indicated she had been harmed.
Blanchard’s family continues to plead with those who are responsible to come forward, saying it’s not too late to do the right thing.
If you’ve seen Blanchard or know her location, call 334-215-STOP.
