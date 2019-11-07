University of Alabama will study opioid addiction treatment with millions in grant money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers from the University of Alabama want to help people better recover from the opioid crisis.
The school announced this week they’re receiving money for studies that could do just that.
“And we will be training 12 psychology graduate students to do brief screening intervention and group individual treatment,” Dr. Rebecca Allen explained.
She described one of two studies the university will conduct over the next few years to find more efficient ways to treat opioid addiction. Allen and Dr. Mercy Mumba were awarded more than $3.8 million in grant money to fight opioid disorder.
“Try to find treatment options that are not only going to work but are going to help people recover,” Dr. Mumba added.
The two studies are separate from one another. But they’re similarities include using drug treatment help those who are addicted and how peer support groups can help those people stay clean.
”How do people get at risk and the how do we help them get into recovery and maintain it,” Allen continued.
Both studies will happen over the course of several years.
