Tuscaloosa leaders seek public advice on city’s master plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two meetings were scheduled for Tuesday for people to add their input on Tuscaloosa’s upcoming master plan.
Curtis King says the information on these maps could help or hurt his business moving forward.
“I like to get ahead of property values going up basically," King said.
That’s why he was one of many in the crowd who packed the River Market to see maps and talk to others about Tuscaloosa’s future. The posters showed information about land use ideas in the city.
“If there’s going to be a new development in an area, I like to get into that area prior to development and be able to capitalize on those appreciations,” King continued.
King buys properties, fixes them up, and rents them out. Tuscaloosa’s master plan details what parts of the city are zones for residential, commercial and public use. Organizers have asked people to come, look at these plans, and offer suggestions on what could be changed or added that would benefit the community, according to a member of the Steering Committee that’s worked on the master plan for nearly a year.
“This is going to have direct effect on the business community, on your home community and how you experience Tuscaloosa,” Michele Coley added.
Attendees are asked to fill out comment cards. Some suggestions could be added to an updated master plan when the steering committee for it meets early in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.