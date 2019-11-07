Robert Davis is a high school football legend in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anybody who knows anything about high school football in the state of Alabama has heard of Robert Davis. For those who don’t, there’s a chance you have heard of some of his performances - they are legendary.
Davis played football at Homewood High School in the early 1990′s and won the state’s Mr. Football award in 1991 before going to LSU to play football, and later transferred back home to UAB.
“I dedicated myself to the sport,” said Davis. “I worked hard and would not have been as good had my offensive line had not done its job. I am humbled about my high school days, and yes they were a lot of fun.”
Davis is back home living in Birmingham. He is a father of three grown children. He has worked at various places and currently is helping some non-profits. At the age of 46, Davis has seen the ups and downs of life, but he has persevered, just as he did out on the gridiron.
