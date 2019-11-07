Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Randrick Reynolds!
Randrick is a senior at G. W. Carver High School with a 3.6 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Basketball Team, Heritage Panel, Change Makers, and JROTC. Outside of school, he participates in Omega Lamplighters, ACE Mentoring Program and is a Greater Shiloh Youth Usher. He has been recognized by the Kiwanis Club and others as a leader in school and the community.
Randrick, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
