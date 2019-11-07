Person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance identified

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery Ala.
A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of Kidnapping in the first degree.
Currently, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task force along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed.
Yazeed has a criminal background in Alabama that includes a history of being charged with violent crimes.
Yazeed was out on bond for attempted murder, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping, and two counts of first degree robbery in connection to a February 2019 case out of Montgomery.
Thursday, Montgomery District Judge Pamela Higgins revoked Yazeed’s bond, ordering his arrest.
Officers said he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.
The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will. Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or having information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
