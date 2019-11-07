Patriots’ Day celebrated in Gadsden with luncheon, parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Actor Howard “Mad Max” Mullen thinks Americans are forgetting their history and and instead, should be teaching it to our young people.
“They should make it mandatory for every child; high school, junior high school, to go over there to that park. They should make it mandatory, to see the sacrifice,” Mullen said, about a recent trip to a military memorial park.
Mullen was the guest speaker at Gadsden’s annual Patriots’ Day luncheon, put on by the Etowah County Patriots’ Association.
Each year at the luncheon, the association adds six names to the Patriots’ Wall of Honor. This year they were Michael Barton, Donard Gore, Randy Holcomb, John Reed, Glen Williams, and the late Basil Vice. Barton is a former chief deputy of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office who is now director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
The Patriots' Association also puts on the Patriots' Day Parade, held on Broad Street in downtown Gadsden.
School let out early throughout Etowah County so students could watch and in many cases participate.
The hour long parade ran down Broad Street downtown and featured floats, school marching bands, and veterans. The Gadsden City High School ROTC was the very first unit in the parade.
One veteran tells us he hopes the spectators knew it was more than just a parade.
"This is not just a group of people that's gathered up to march up and down the street, they're representing America, the greatest country in this world, and every man and woman that's fought in the battles of this country to preserve the freedoms and liberties that we have today," said Michael Yates, who is retired from the Navy.
In addition to the many high school and middle school bands, there were also even some military vehicles, mostly those belonging to area law enforcement agencies like the Glencoe Police and the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.
Patriot’s Day is always observed in Etowah County the Wednesday before Veterans’ Day.
