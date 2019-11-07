Jessica Ivey: Mexican Grits Bowl with Poached Egg

Ingredients:
1 ½ cups water
¼ teaspoon salt, divided
⅓ cup stone ground grits
⅛ teaspoon pepper, divided
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 small onion, thinly sliced
½ cup no-salt-added canned black beans, drained and rinsed
2 large eggs
¼ cup pico de gallo
2 tablespoons shredded 2% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese
½ avocado, sliced
Lime wedges, for serving
Directions:
1. Bring water and ⅛ teaspoon salt to a boil in a small saucepan; gradually whisk in grits. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until thick, stirring often. Stir in a pinch of pepper.
2. While grits cook, heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper and onion, and sauté 7 to 8 minutes or until tender and golden. Stir in black beans; and remove from heat.
3. Bring 2 to 3 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan or deep skillet. Adjust heat setting to keep liquid simmering gently. Break eggs, one at a time, into a custard cup or saucer. Slip each egg into the water holding the dish close to the surface. Cook eggs to a soft poach – about 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. (Do not stir.) Lift eggs from water with a slotted spoon; drain well.
4. Spoon grits evenly into two bowls. Top with bell pepper mixture. Place one egg on top of each bowl, and sprinkle eggs with ⅛ teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper. Top evenly with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sliced avocado. Serve with lime wedges.
Ingredients:
⅓ cup stone ground grits
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon olive oil
½ cup no-salt-added canned black beans
1 green bell pepper
1 small onion
¼ cup pico de gallo
½ avocado
Lime wedges
6 large eggs
2 tablespoons shredded 2% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.