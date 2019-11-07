Jessica Ivey: Mexican Grits Bowl with Poached Egg

Jessica Ivey: Mexican Grits Bowl with Poached Egg
November 7, 2019 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:25 AM

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups water

¼ teaspoon salt, divided

⅓ cup stone ground grits

⅛ teaspoon pepper, divided

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

½ cup no-salt-added canned black beans, drained and rinsed

2 large eggs

¼ cup pico de gallo

2 tablespoons shredded 2% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

½ avocado, sliced

Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

1. Bring water and ⅛ teaspoon salt to a boil in a small saucepan; gradually whisk in grits. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes or until thick, stirring often. Stir in a pinch of pepper.

2. While grits cook, heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper and onion, and sauté 7 to 8 minutes or until tender and golden. Stir in black beans; and remove from heat.

3. Bring 2 to 3 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan or deep skillet. Adjust heat setting to keep liquid simmering gently. Break eggs, one at a time, into a custard cup or saucer. Slip each egg into the water holding the dish close to the surface. Cook eggs to a soft poach – about 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. (Do not stir.) Lift eggs from water with a slotted spoon; drain well.

4. Spoon grits evenly into two bowls. Top with bell pepper mixture. Place one egg on top of each bowl, and sprinkle eggs with ⅛ teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper. Top evenly with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sliced avocado. Serve with lime wedges.

Ingredients:

⅓ cup stone ground grits

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ cup no-salt-added canned black beans

1 green bell pepper

1 small onion

¼ cup pico de gallo

½ avocado

Lime wedges

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons shredded 2% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.