Gadsden church giving out bows in honor of Aniah Blanchard

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Gadsden is doing its part to keep awareness alive for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah has been missing since she left her Auburn residence on Oct. 23. She was last spotted at a Chevron station on the intersection of South College Street and East University Drive in that city.
A person of interest, Ibraheem Yazeed, has been identified. Auburn Police have taken out warrants for his arrest on a kidnapping charge.
New Covenant Church in Gadsden began giving out the bows make from light blue ribbon after the pastor's wife, Teresa Smith, found out her family had been posting similar ribbons and bows.
"They were raising awareness with light blue ribbons, light blue bows, all over town," Smith told us. "So I purchased the ribbon, and had a local florist to make bows for me."
Church members urge residents to come by the church or call to get one.
Smith says she herself has delivered a few, including some Thursday to Gadsden City High School.
"I recently delivered some to Gadsden City High School this morning, to the guidance counselor's office, Miss Rochelle Williams, that asked me if I would drop bows off for them, just to continue to raise awareness to continue to keep Aniah at the forefront until she's brought home," Smith said.
Smith also says she hopes to raise awareness for woman who may go out on their own, to remain safe at all times.
"I want to encourage everyone to be safe, young ladies, college girls, just be safe. There are a lot of young women that are missing, a lot of young women that have disappeared," Smith says.
The church will host a vigil for Aniah on Thursday at 6 p.m. Bows will be available at the event.
