FIRST ALERT: Turning wet Thursday afternoon, evening

The models continue to show a significant cold front moving into the Southeast on Tuesday. Veterans Day is looking dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, a strong cold front will likely move into Alabama. Ahead of the front, models are showing scattered showers. Rain will be possible Tuesday morning and afternoon with a gradual clearing late Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly once the cold front moves through our area. We could start the day in the 50s Tuesday morning and end the day in the 30s. It will be very windy and cold Tuesday. The chance of precipitation ending as a wintry mix is very low at this time. By Wednesday morning, we could see a hard freeze across North and Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.