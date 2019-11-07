FIRST ALERT: Turning wet Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spotty showers are possible over the next couple of hours, and then more numerous showers build in across our northwest counties around 1 p.m. and reach the I-59/20 corridor around 3 p.m. and points southeastward through 5 p.m. Rain ends northwest by 7 p.m. and across our southeast counties by 10 p.m. A strong breeze takes over from the north tonight and lingers tomorrow as a cold front passes through. Temperatures go from the lower 70s today to the upper 30s tomorrow morning and lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. It’s going to be quite chilly for high school playoffs on Friday night.
A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures to start off Saturday, but sunshine will help boost temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon hours. It should be fantastic weather for the LSU vs Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by the end of the game. UAB will enjoy sunny weather as well with temperatures in the lower 60s in Hattiesburg, MS. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s and 40s by the end of their game. We’ll likely wake up with low temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning and highs in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a good weekend to do some yard work and winterize your house before Arctic air arrives Tuesday.
The models continue to show a significant cold front moving into the Southeast on Tuesday. Veterans Day is looking dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, a strong cold front will likely move into Alabama. Ahead of the front, models are showing scattered showers. Rain will be possible Tuesday morning and afternoon with a gradual clearing late Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly once the cold front moves through our area. We could start the day in the 50s Tuesday morning and end the day in the 30s. It will be very windy and cold Tuesday. The chance of precipitation ending as a wintry mix is very low at this time. By Wednesday morning, we could see a hard freeze across North and Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.
Tracking several cold fronts.
