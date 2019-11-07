FIRST ALERT: Rain likely this afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the morning off mostly dry with plenty of cloud cover. Thanks to cloud cover, temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s. We are watching a good amount of rain to our northwest in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. It is associated with a cold front that will give us a good chance for rain in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely begin to see showers move into North Alabama during the mid to late morning hours. Showers will be off and on during the early afternoon hours with steady rain moving in around 5-7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb near 70°F this afternoon before the rain moves in. Once the rain begins to fall, temperatures will likely drop into the 60s. Rainfall totals likely adding up around a quarter of an inch for most locations.
FIRST ALERT: Rain should be out of here by tomorrow morning. We’ll likely start Friday morning chilly, breezy, and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds are expected to decrease Friday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are only climbing into the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain breezy at times from the north at 10-15 mph. With chilly temperatures and breezy conditions, you’ll want to make sure you grab a thicker jacket before you walk out the door Friday morning.
FREEZING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY: With a mostly clear sky and light winds, temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 30s Saturday morning. It is important to bring your pets inside and to cover up your plants.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is looking very nice with dry and sunny conditions. High temperatures will likely approach 60°F Saturday afternoon. It should be fantastic weather for the LSU vs Alabama game in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by the end of the game. UAB will enjoy sunny weather as well with temperatures in the lower 60s in Hattiesburg, Miss. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s and 40s by the end of their game. We’ll likely wake up with low temperatures in the 30s Sunday morning and highs in the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. It’ll be a good weekend to do some yard work and to run errands. Very cold air will arrive on Tuesday.
ARTIC BLAST EARLY NEXT WEEK: The models continue to show a significant cold front moving into the Southeast Tuesday. Monday is now looking dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. By Tuesday, a strong cold front will likely move into Alabama. Ahead of the front, models are showing a better chance for scattered showers. Rain will be possible Tuesday morning and afternoon with a gradual clearing late Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly once the cold front moves through our area. We could start the day in the 50s Tuesday morning and end the day in the 30s. It will be very windy and cold Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, we could see a hard freeze across North and Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the mid 20s. As of this time, we don’t see much of a frozen precipitation threat with this system. It is possible we could see a small transition from rain to sleet, but not expecting any issues.
