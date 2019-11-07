FIRST ALERT: Rain likely this afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the morning off mostly dry with plenty of cloud cover. Thanks to cloud cover, temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s. We are watching a good amount of rain to our northwest in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. It is associated with a cold front that will give us a good chance for rain in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely begin to see showers move into North Alabama during the mid to late morning hours. Showers will be off and on during the early afternoon hours with steady rain moving in around 5-7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb near 70°F this afternoon before the rain moves in. Once the rain begins to fall, temperatures will likely drop into the 60s. Rainfall totals likely adding up around a quarter of an inch for most locations.