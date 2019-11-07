Etowah County hires new Chief Administrative Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Commission has hired a new chief administrative officer.
The Etowah County Commission voted unanimously to hire Shane Ellison, known as the administrative assistant to Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton, to the highest appointed position in Etowah County’s government, at their Tuesday meeting.
Ellison often takes part in community activities and one day after he was hired, he hosted the Etowah County Patriots’ Day luncheon.
“It’s just a great opportunity, an exciting opportunity for me, I hope to serve the commission and the people of Etowah County well in this new role,” Ellison said.
Ellison replaces David Akins, who resigned, citing health issues.
Ellison's father was the county's engineer for more than 20 years. He says he's also dealt with the commission, and Etowah County's government as a whole, in his job as administrative assistant to Mayor Guyton.
Ellison says he plans to transition within 30 days.
