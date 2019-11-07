Doulas in Birmingham working to improve birth outcomes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doulas in Birmingham are working to improve birth outcomes in our city and state.
Two doulas we spoke with said they help provide physical, mental and often spiritual support not only to the expectant mother, but also to the entire family, sometimes before and after birth.
Earlier this week, we told you about a March of Dimes report card giving Alabama an "F" when it comes to infant and maternal health. That report also highlighted a discrepancy between pre-term birth rates for white women and black women.
These doulas are hoping to change that statistic by educating women of all walks of life about their options and available resources.
“Black women are just not listened to as much as our counterparts. For other women, it may be just that they don’t have the resources. They haven’t been given a fair opportunity to have the birth that they choose to have. So, we have to try to close the gap on both of those ends of the spectrum,” said Nadia Gramby, birth and postpartum doula and student midwife.
“We’re making a difference,” said Jeanna McNeil, CD (DONA). “We’re walking into birth spaces, helping support these women. They are becoming more encouraged, more empowered people, which makes more empowered parents, which makes for a better society. And that’s the goal: to make our society better.”
Both doulas said there are several doulas in the Birmingham community working together to ensure the best birth outcomes for women.
