DesignAlabama plans event for Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A design group in Alabama wants to hear ideas for designing part of Gadsden.
The group Design Alabama will hold a DesignPlace event in Gadsden next week.
Their emphasis is on the Noccalula Corridor; the roadway that goes from Meighan Boulevard to I-59, past the entrance to Noccalula Falls Park. It encapsulates North 12th Street and Noccalula Road.
The city has made several investments at the park, and is still doing so with the Botanical Garden renovations.
Design Alabama wants to develop the area around that park, and around nearby Mitchell Elementary School.
“90 some odd percent of that corridor is in the city limits, and it’s the gateway to Noccalula Falls Park and Campground. So, we felt like that was a good choice,” said Shane Ellison, administrative assistant to Gadsden’s Mayor.
The event grew out of Mayor Sherman Guyton’s participation in a Mayor’s Design Summit. The theme of the summit was “Cities located near water,” which Gadsden is located on the Coosa River.
When Gadsden applied for the grant, however, they sought it for the Noccalula Corridor.
The Design Place team will be in town November 14th through the 16th and wants to hear from the public.
The November 14th event will be held at the Noccalula Falls Park Kiwanis Pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The one on November 16th will be held at the same place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.