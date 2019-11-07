Delinquent water bills threaten flow to residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -People living at one Birmingham apartment complex could have their water turned off by the end of the month. They were given a notice warning the owners of the property to pay the water bills.
The resident we interviewed did not want to be identified, but says after all he’s experienced on the property, this is the last straw. He got this today—it’s a disconnect notice from the Birmingham City Water Works Board. It’s addressed to Rocco Highpointe LLC.
“A Birmingham Water Works vehicle pulled up, he came in, had a stack of papers, he folded them up and stuck them between the doorknob and the door frame.”
It reads: “The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham wrote to the owner of this account 14 days ago regarding the delinquency of the above reference account … due to the extreme delinquency of this account … the Water Works Board will terminate the water service … in 30 days.”
“Frustrated, but I’m not surprised,” says the resident.
The resident we spoke with says he’s had other issues with the landlord of the complex.
“There’s no exterior lighting for any of us residents who live in either of these buildings. Coming at night it’s pitch black dark because there’s “electrical issues” apparently from racoons and vermin being in the ceilings and the roof. They say they don’t have maintenance people to come out and fix your air conditioning so I’ve had to pay out of my own pocket to fix my air conditioning three times.”
We went to the leasing office but the door was locked with a notice saying offices were closed today. We called the apartment’s main line and left a message.
“This is the final straw. They need to pay the bill.”
We’ve also reached out to Rocco Highpoint LLC, who the notice was addressed to. We’ll let you know when they respond.
