Clay-Chalkville brings confidence in road test vs. Helena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 8-2 Clay-Chalkville Cougars will hit the road Friday for the first round of the AHSAA playoffs. Clay-Chalkville will travel to 9-1 Helena in a tough 6A battle. The Cougars and Huskies are both ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A.
Although Clay-Chalkville lost its first two region games, the Cougars fought back and have won five straight. Clay is undefeated 6-0 on the road and the players believe they play better on the road because of the adversity they face. “We love being in a fight. Going on the road, you’re already down. So when adversity hits on the road, it’s a lot harder. We just like facing adversity and getting our head through the game,” said Clay-Chalkville defensive lineman Judah Walton.
Clay-Chalkville is averaging 29.7 points per game, while its defense is holding it’s opponents to 19.5 points per game.
You can catch a full recap of Friday night’s 6A match-up on Sideline starting at 10:25 p.m.
