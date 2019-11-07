Clay-Chalkville brings confidence in road test vs. Helena

Although Clay-Chalkville lost its first two region games, the Cougars fought back and have won five straight. Clay is undefeated 6-0 on the road and the players believe they play better on the road because of the adversity they face. “We love being in a fight. Going on the road, you’re already down. So when adversity hits on the road, it’s a lot harder. We just like facing adversity and getting our head through the game,” said Clay-Chalkville defensive lineman Judah Walton.