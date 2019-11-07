Carvana plant coming to Bessemer latest economic development

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The E-commerce car platform Carvana is set to build a $40 million distribution center in Bessemer and residents are both excited and very appreciative.
"Whether you’re a citizen of Bessemer or just somebody passing through, you can appreciate it,” says Leon Jackson, a longtime resident.
Bessemer is enjoying tremendous success when it comes to recruiting companies. Carvana is expected to create an additional 450 jobs in the area. That’s in addition to the more than 1000 jobs an Amazon project set for 2020 will bring. Carvana’s automotive hub will include an inspection center where cars will be reconditioned for buyers, who can walk in after shopping for a vehicle on the company’s website.
“They have a facility in downtown Birmingham. But this will be a rehabilitation and distribution center for the entire area,” said Jimmy Stephens, president of the Jefferson County Commission
People in Bessemer are noticing of the growth of their city.
“I already see what they are doing to Morgan Road out there and the traffic volume is increased so it should be dollars to the economy,” says Frank Tortorici, Bessemer.
Carvana is expected to build across the street from the Milo’s Tea Plant on Morgan Road.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.