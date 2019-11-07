Birmingham-Southern 2 games away from winning first conference title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham-Southern Panthers are two games away from winning their first Southern Athletic Association Conference Championship in school history. “They know. We don’t have to talk about it a lot. One of our goals at the start of the season was to go 1-0 each week, and that’s been the message. They know what they’re playing for,” said Birmingham-Southern Head Coach Tony White.
The Panthers are 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference. BSC will hit the road this weekend to take on Trinity, who is tied with BSC and Berry for first in the conference. “You just want to do what you’ve done all season to put you into this position, and that’s just execute and focus and stay away from mental mistakes,” White added.
If BSC beats Trinity and then Millsaps the following week, the Panthers would receive an automatic bid into the Division III playoffs.
BSC and Trinity kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m. in Texas.
