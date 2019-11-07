Are there safety risks to being a delivery driver?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the robbery and attempted kidnapping of a delivery driver in Center Point Tuesday night.
A man pulled a gun on the driver, snatched his keys and drove off. The driver managed to escape.
Delivery drivers can sometimes be in high risk situations when delivering goods from place to place in Jefferson County. So how safe are delivery drivers and are companies equipped to handle these types of incidents?
“Well done by him. I’m just glad that we had a happy ending to that story in a world where not all of those stories have a happy ending,” says Caleb Kennedy general manager at Cintas.
Kennedy says that several years ago, his company put a policy and training in place where the drivers learn to always be aware of their surroundings. They also made it a point to take away cash transactions from the collection routes.
“Day one is safety orientation. They go through the normal orientation then the second half of that is all safety and going through the procedures that we have. We have a lot of policies and procedures that we live by that we are consistent. Not just here in Birmingham but across the nation.”
A resident called 9-1-1 after witnessing that drivers escape. Investigators are still searching for the delivery vehicle and the suspect. Law enforcement are asking route drivers to follow instructions from the suspect to avoid being hurt.
