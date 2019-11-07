Anniston Army Depot holds Veterans Day ceremony

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Army Depot hosted an early Veterans Day observance Thursday.
A number of active duty and retired veterans and their families attended the ceremony at the Depot's fitness center.
Lieutenant Colonel Martin Wennblom, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency arm of the depot and the keynote speaker, says some 800 veterans are on the workforce at the Depot.
Among those on hand: fourth grader Kaydence Colson, the winner of the Coldwater Elementary School essay contest on veterans.
She said in her essay she has a number of family members of her own who are veterans.
"I have a few family members who are in the military, my uncles, my grandpa and my cousins," Kaydence read from her essay. "Veterans aren't just people who are in the military. They're more than that. They leave their families to fight for our country. Veterans put our need before theirs."
Among the special guests at the service: the White Knights Precision Drill Team of the Marion Military Institute, who drilled their routine literally around the inside of the gym.
They’ve performed in the past everywhere from the Sugar Bowl to the Indianapolis 500.
