Yo Mama’s: Chicken Tortilla Soup

2 ½ teaspoons vegetable oil
6 6-inch corn tortillas cut into 1/2 inch strips
3 cups chicken broth
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 15-ounce can black beans (rinsed and drained)
1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn
2 (drained) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite size pieces
1 can crushed tomatoes
½ cup salsa
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
DIRECTIONS
- Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large pot over medium heat
- Add half of the tortilla strips, stirring often, until crisp
- Drain on paper towels
- Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon of oil and remaining tortilla strips and set aside
- Add the broth, cumin, chili powder and oregano to the pot
- Raise heat to high and bring to a boil
- Add the beans, corn, chicken and salsa
- Reduce heat to low, stir and simmer for about 2 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside
- Add the cilantro and half of the reserved tortilla strips
- Ladle into individual bowls and garnish each bowl with some of the remaining strips
