Yo Mama's: Chicken tortilla soup
By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2019 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:10 AM

2 ½ teaspoons vegetable oil

 6 6-inch corn tortillas cut into 1/2 inch strips

 3 cups chicken broth

 ½ teaspoon ground cumin

 ½ teaspoon chili powder

 ½ teaspoon dried oregano

 1 15-ounce can black beans (rinsed and drained)

 1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn

2 (drained) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into bite size pieces

1 can crushed tomatoes

 ½ cup salsa

 ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

DIRECTIONS

  • Heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large pot over medium heat
  • Add half of the tortilla strips, stirring often, until crisp
  • Drain on paper towels
  • Repeat with remaining 1/2 teaspoon of oil and remaining tortilla strips and set aside
  • Add the broth, cumin, chili powder and oregano to the pot
  • Raise heat to high and bring to a boil
  • Add the beans, corn, chicken and salsa
  • Reduce heat to low, stir and simmer for about 2 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside
  •  Add the cilantro and half of the reserved tortilla strips
  • Ladle into individual bowls and garnish each bowl with some of the remaining strips

