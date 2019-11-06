The 70th Shelby County Fair happening this week

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Fair opens Tuesday night in Columbiana.
The gates open at 5:30 Tuesday through Friday and at 3:00 on Saturday. It’s located at the Shelby County Exhibit center, and is the 70th anniversary of the Shelby County fair.
There are several rides and games to choose from, and inside there are booths set up with local artists and vendors.
Tickets are 12 dollars per person, but kids under three feet get in for free. That 12 dollars allows you to ride as many rides as you want and as many times as you want.
On Saturday there will be a horse show.
The funds from the fair go to the Kiwanis Club, and they put it right back into the community, funding projects for the Boys Scouts, Boy’s and Girl’s club, and in local schools.
