Son of Saint Clair County DA Murdered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Moody police officer drove up on a wrecked vehicle at the Valero Truck Stop on Kelly Creek Road about 11:00 Tuesday night and found the body of 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon’s inside. He had been shot.
“Nicholas was a good man. He was a good citizen of St. Clair County and a great serviceman for his country,” Chief Thomas Hunt, Moody Police Chief said.
20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon, known as “Boo”, was born on Halloween and had just celebrated his 20th birthday on October 31st. He was a crew chief with the Alabama national guard and was about to obtain his pilot license. His death affected many in St. Clair County.
“In my 27 years of law enforcement the last eleven hours have been the most difficult,” Sheriff Billy Murray said.
The investigation spread to multiple scenes looking for evidence.
"It is extremely complex. We were able to detain two individuals,” Murray said.
According to the chief, the two individuals have had trouble with the law in the past. He also said this is an ongoing investigation that may involve others.
“No facet of this investigation will be shut down anytime soon. We are just beginning. It’s been a long, trying night but I can tell you there are some long days ahead,” Murray said.
