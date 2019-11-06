Plans for new Shelby County services building near completion

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County plans to start building a new three story county service for people living in the 280 corridor.
There is new information from a design meeting Tuesday. They are still working on finalizing the details inside making sure each county service will have the right amount of space to provide you the best services.
It will be built where the Black Watch Sports Performance building currently sits on Highway 280.
The county is looking for someone interested in buying this building to relocate it.
The 45,000 square foot building the county builds will allow citizens to come to one location for several different services. There will be a Sheriff’s office substation, water services, license office, car tag office, and much more.
It should take between 12 to 14 months to construct and the plan is to have it open in late spring of 2021.
Construction bids should go out in January.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.