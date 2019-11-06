The Parker HS band is all about that thundering sound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s all about the thundering sound for the Parker High School marching band. The band, under the direction of James White for the last three years, takes pride in performing confidently and boasting a crowd-cheering sound.
“We may only be about 80 members, but we are going to bring it every Friday,” said White. “I want all our kids to be better than me, and so I challenge them to be the best of themselves, so they can go further than I have.”
The band is known as the Marching Thundering Herd, and its halftime show this fall is called “Pride of Africa,” with songs like, “All the Lights,” “Watchout,” “All I Do is Win” and “Thriller.” The Marching Thundering Herd recently competed in district and received excellence and best drum major.
Parker High School Marching Thundering Herd is the WBRC Band of the Week, and will be in the spotlight on Friday at 10:25 p.m. on Sideline.
