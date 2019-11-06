Make-A-Wish Foundation grants B’ham 13-year-old girl trip to Hawaii

By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2019 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 3:54 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wish came true for a young girl who has been through a lot.

Chloe Davis thought she would be celebrating her 13th birthday with a trip to the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Instead, she got a party at Macy’s to surprise her with a trip to Hawaii!

It’s part of Make-A-Wish Alabama and Macy’s Believe Campaign. Chloe suffered from renal disease and was given a kidney by her father.

Chloe’s trip to Hawaii with her family is scheduled for next summer.

