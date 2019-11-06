1 of 15 inmates paroled as Alabama resumes hearings

“The swift and effective action in restoring confidence and trust in the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was evident at today’s parole hearings. Walking into the hearing room this morning, it was apparent this was not just a new name but it was a new stage for ensuring justice and accountability once again. The professionalism, attitude, and commitment of each board member, the number of docket cases heard, and the length of board discussion allowed for each case, was a positive change from prior hearings. The new beginning is here,” the release said.