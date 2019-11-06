St. Clair County DA’s son identified as victim in fatal shooting in Moody

By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2019 at 7:58 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:33 AM

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night.

St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said a person was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. off Interstate 20 at the Moody/Brompton exit.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon.

A manhunt is underway right now Camp Winnataska Drive in St. Clair County.

ALEA is investigating the homicide.

