St. Clair County DA’s son identified as victim in fatal shooting in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said a person was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. off Interstate 20 at the Moody/Brompton exit.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
A manhunt is underway right now Camp Winnataska Drive in St. Clair County.
ALEA is investigating the homicide.
This is a developing story and we’ll update it when more information becomes available.
