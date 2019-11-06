Helena, Clay-Chalkville to square off in 1st-round playoff battle for our Sideline Game of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first round of the playoffs begin Friday night, and our Sideline Game of the Week will feature the number seven and ninth ranked teams in Class 6A as the 9-1 Helena Huskies host 8-2 Clay-Chalkville.
This is Helena’s first playoff game since 2015, and just the Huskies second time ever to host a first-round playoff game in school history. Helena has won eight games in a row en route to winning the Huskies’ first region title in school history. This is Helena Head Coach Richie Busby’s second year on the job, and he says the turnaround of this program has been unreal.
“I thought what we were going to do was come in here and make the program better, but this fast? I don’t know if anyone could have seen that coming, but we have a great group of football players and they play together and they play hard, so we’ve just had a really good season,” Busby said.
Helena’s offense has been dominant all season averaging 38.7 points per game. “We have to play clean. We have to be able to run the football and hopefully they’ll turn it over a couple of times for us, it’s going to be a close football game for us if we do our part,” Busby added.
