Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua

Joshua, born November 2005, is a very loving, polite, helpful, and caring child. He has a very sweet mannerism. He yearns for the genuine love of a family.
He enjoys playing video games, going to movies, and playing with Legos. He enjoys basketball, football, and all other sports. He likes history. Little known facts about geographical locations and people intrigue him.
Being well-groomed is important to Joshua. Where most children will request toys, Joshua makes a request for toiletry items when he notices them getting low.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
