Fla. firefighter killed while working Escambia County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Florida firefighter has died while working a two-vehicle crash in Alabama, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed.
According to Lt. Joe Piggott, the first crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 112, a roadway that crosses the Perdido River at the Alabama-Florida state line. Emergency officials were called to the scene after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a motorcycle.
While working the crash, Piggott says several other vehicles crashed into the scene and a firefighter was struck. The firefighter was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. He was later pronounced dead.
The motorcyclist from the initial crash was also pronounced dead at the scene, Piggott said.
The investigation into both crashes is ongoing and additional information is expected.
